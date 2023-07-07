Kim Kardashian shines wearing an estimated $2M 17-carat diamond as a belt

Kim Kardashian must feel better about acquiring expensive items because the reality star recently rocked a giant diamond as a belt. The 42-year-old was one of many A-listers at Michael Rubin’s white party in the Hamptons in New York on July 3rd, where she took the expensive accessory for a spin. According to DailyMail, the jeweler is Messika, estimated to be worth around $2M.



Kim, who recently gave a tour of her $70M mansion can be spotted rocking the 17-carat pear-shaped diamond around her waist in photos at the party, which she attended with her little sisterKendall Jenner, Lala Anthony, Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey.



She shared a gallery of images from the event on Thursday saying she was “still recovering” from the exclusive party. She said in the comments of a previous post that she took 11 shots.

The company told the DailyMail the piece was custom and made just for her. They said it was a collaborative effort between Kim and her stylist Danielle Levi.



Kim’s flashy accessory comes seven years after she was robbed in Paris at gunpoint of nearly 10M worth of jewelry, including a $4 million diamond ring given to her by her then-husband Kanye West.

The aspiring lawyer said at the 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion recap, “No expensive items ever come to my home. I have it all taken from security before I even enter my home.” “As far as jewelry, if I’m wearing something, it’s borrowed. It’s fake,” she continued.

In this season’s episode of The Kardashians, she said she has not bought jewelry. “After I was robbed in Paris, I haven’t bought jewelry, I haven’t really been about wearing jewelry,” she said. “Because when it was taken from me, I didn’t know I was ready for that experience and what that meant, but I was ready to give it up.”

Thankfully, Kim was surrounded by other A-listers and millionaires that don’t have thievery at the top of their to-do lists. She was in the presence of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck,Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady,Jay Z, and more.