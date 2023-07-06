Britney Spears disputes Victor Wembanyama’s claim she grabbed him

Britney Spears is not staying quiet about last night’s incidents in Las Vegas. TMZ broke the news Thursday that NBA player Victor Wembanyama’s security guard slapped her in the face after she “tried to tap him on the shoulder.”

The incident happened while Britney was at Catch restaurant with husband Sam Asghari, and two others. Asghari shared his statement condemning the security guard before Britney shared her own, calling the situation traumatizing and embarrassing.

Wembanyama said Britney grabbed him from behind

According to Britney, she decided to approach Wembanyama after she saw him in her hotel lobby and again at a different restaurant to “congratulate him on his success.” She said it was “really loud” and she “tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.” “I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentioned I ‘grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder,” Brtiney continued.



That’s when she said his security “back handed” her in the face without looking back nearly knocking her down and causing her glasses to fall off her face.

What Wembanyama said

On Thursday, 2023 Spurs draft pick spoke about the incident with reporters. “I was walking with some security in the restaurant, we were in the hall, and there was a lot of people coming in, and there was this person who was coming to me, and that person grabbed me from behind - not on my shoulder -she grabbed me from behind,” he said, conflicting the report that she tapped him.





Moments ago,#Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama addresses the incident last night with Britney Spears in Las Vegas:



Britney filed a police report after the incident. According to TMZ, the man listed on the police report is Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the Spurs. Despite the outlet’s initial reports that Smith apologized to Britney, she said she has not received an apology from “the player, his security, or their organization.” “I hope they will...” she wrote.

The 41-year-old thanked the Las Vegas police department and said she cherishes the tremendous amount of love and support she is receiving.