Kim Kardashian gives tour of $70M Malibu mansion: See pics

Kim Kardashian is making another one of her dreams come true. The 42-year-old reality star is giving a glimpse inside her new lavish mansion in Malibu, California, during the latest episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians,’ showing the viewers the incredible beachfront property.

The famous Kardashian was accompanied by her sister Khloé Kardashian, who was seeing the home for the first time. “Kim’s Malibu house is so beautiful, it’s literally a little oasis,” Khloé says in the episode. “It’s so f–king gorgeous. look at this view! This looks like a painting,” she added, as the camera shows views of the ocean during sunset.

Kim also revealed that she will be doing some major renovations to match her style, including transforming part of the house into an all-concrete space. “Is this not stunning or what?” Kim says, confessing that she is excited “to wake up to this view.”

“It’s definitely a dream to have a house in Malibu and I think people think like, ‘They have all this stuff and they do all these things, and like it’s so normal.’ Like, It’s not normal. We know that,” Kim says to her sister, talking about the new achievement. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I got a house in Malibu. No big deal.’ It was like, I stood on the beach, like, tears down my face, like, ‘Holy s–t. I did this.’”

“This house is going to be the craziest memories for all of my kids, all of my nieces and nephews,” Kim declared, after explaining that the property will be both “a party house” and a place for her kids to play. “So like Disney and then Disney after dark,” Khloé said.