Salma Hayek celebrates national bikini day in a jaw-dropping new post

Salma Hayek is celebrating national bikini day and dropping jaws. On Wednesday, the 56-year-old shared an unbelievable photo in her bikini with her 25 million followers on Instagram.

“Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too,” she wrote in the caption. Hayek hashtagged “not a throwback,” assuring fans that it was a recent photo.



The Desperado star, who recently shared a steamy sauma pic, has fans and friends going crazy in the comments. It got the attention of Rosie O’Donnell, who wrote “ummmmmm” with fire emojis. “Salma pero con calmaaaaaaa,” commented Yendry.





How does Hayek stay toned?

Hayek looks toned, fit, and healthier than ever, but the actress says she doesn’t really work out that much, she learned a muscle technique with restorative yoga. “I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long,” Hayek told PEOPLE.



“She taught me to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have,” she continued.