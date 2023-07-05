Brad PItt©GrosbyGroup
Brad Pitt proves he is defying age on set in France

The actor turns 60 this year

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Brad Pitt is making his movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button seem like a documentary because the actor appears to be aging backward. Last week the 59-year-old was spotted on set in France filming a new commercial, and he looks incredible.


Brad looked young and fresh on set of the commercial


Pitt, who let’s a 105-year-old man live rent free at his home, was on set for the Italian coffee machine brand De’Longhi, known as the “Brad Pitt espresso machine.” They had a great location, shooting in a vineyard in the Var region, French Riviera.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” star looked smooth and sunkissed in an all-white look. He looked fresh and fit in the casual but chic look.

The 59 year-old looked fresh and fit in an all white look
Pitt first teamed up with De’Longhi in 2021 for their international campaign for its espresso maker, the Dinamica Plus, which cost over $1600. In the commercial, Pitt enjoys a sunrise motorcycle ride along Pacific Coast Highway to his favorite cafe to pick up coffee beans.



The actor is an avid coffee drinker. He told Esquire about his collaboration with De’Longhi, “I am a serious, professional, committed coffee drinker.“

The caffeinated Oscar winner said he usually has three cappuccinos in the morning, and depending on the work in the afternoon, he might switch to espresso.

As for what’s keeping Pitt looking so young? He launched the genderless luxury skincare brand Le Domaine in September 2022.

The skin care company’s line uses antioxidants forged from grapes grown at Chateau Miraval, the vineyard that Pitt bought with Angelina Jolie in 2012. The former couple is currently knee-deep in a dramatic battle over the estate’s booming rosé business.



