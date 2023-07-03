Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Salma Hayek is one of the most prominent Latinas in Hollywood. The road to get there was a complex one, with Hayek often speaking about the difficulties she’s faced when trying to create a space for herself in Hollywood and in the United States. It’s because of her personal experience that she intimately knows the position that young Latinas in Hollywood are in right now. Earlier this week, Hayek shared an encouraging message for these young actresses, prompting emotional replies from all of them.
Salma Hayek’s ‘bizarre’ experience playing ‘terrifying version’ of herself in Black Mirror
Salma Hayek promotes ‘Black Mirror’ with cool new website
Salma Hayek turns up the heat with steamy sauna pics: ‘Sweating out the stress’
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!