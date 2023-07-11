Drake had the best reaction to Salma Hayek’s bikini video: The actress agrees

Salma Hayek made fans go crazy with her latest video. The Hollywood star celebrated her latest social media achievement after reaching 25 million followers and decided to post a clip of herself swimming in a pool and showing off her incredible figure while playing in the water.

Salma shared the video with Lana Del Rey’s ‘Radio’ as the background song, and wrote about her appreciation for “every single” person keeping up with her on Instagram. “Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support,” she wrote.

The video reached over 2 million likes and 15 million views, with even her celebrity friends celebrating her success, including ‘Euphoria’ star Alexa Demie who wrote “reina,” and even Drake, who immediately commented, “Let’s get her to 50M asap.”

The acclaimed rapper seems to be a fan of Salma’s films and Instagram posts, with even Salma herself responding to the comment and agreeing to his message. “What he said,” she wrote, adding a kiss emoji. Drake previously hinted at having a crush on Salma back in 2018 when he posted a backstage photo from his concert in Atlanta on November 18.

“I’m playing Salma way too close in this,” he wrote, adding a heart and laughing emoji. “Thank you #drake for your incredible performance in Atlanta last night. I feel so lucky to have been there Gracias Drake por el increíble concierto anoche. Que suerte que me toco verte,” Salma wrote at the time.