Gerard Pique falls onstage while signing an autograph and goes viral

Gerard Pique experienced a painful moment whle launching his Kings League Americas competition. The retired soccer player was recorded as he approached a fan to sign autographs, falling down the side of the stage.

Gerard Pique fell down a hole by the stage at the launch of his Kings League Americas competition. pic.twitter.com/v87cLvEaWi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2023

The video was shared on Pop Crave, and showed the moment when Pique approached a young fan who was holding out a Barcelona jersey with the number threee printed on the back. As he reaches for the shirt, Pique falls down the stage, misjudging the distance between it and the barrier that separates the fans. His fall prompted exclamations from the audience and resulted in the security team to come have a look at what’s going on.

Pique doesn’t appear to resurface from the fall, but The Daily Mail reports that he wasn’t injured in the incident.

Gerard Pique launched Kings League Americas

Pique watching the Kings & Queens league finals

Over the summer, Pique launched Kings League Americas, introducing his project to more countries and locations. Based in Mexico, the league has 12 presidents from different countries and is set to start on January 2024. “The Kings League Americas will be played in Mexico City and will have 12 Spanish-speaking presidents from different countries across the American continent, such as Argentina, Colombia and the United States, among others,” reads the league’s press release.

“The competition will be played simultaneously on both sides of the Atlantic. The new league will follow the same rules as the current tournament, allowing for international playoffs with the best teams from each country.”