Shakira and Piqué will reportedly sell their Barcelona properties

Shakira and Gerard Piqué, whose love story once captured headlines worldwide, is now making headlines for a different reason. The Colombians and the Spaniards have recently agreed to part ways with their properties in Barcelona, Spain, marking the end of an era for this celebrity duo.

The sales agreement encompasses distinctive properties with unique stories and charm. While these properties may have been the backdrop for various chapters of their lives, the decision to sell them hints at a new beginning.

©GettyImages



Shakira and Gerard Pique cheer on Rafael Nadal at the 2019 US Open on September 04, 2019 in New York City.

One of the notable properties is a grand mansion that spans 3,800 square meters and radiates extravagance and comfort. Situated in the bustling city of Barcelona, it serves as a home and haven that has witnessed the couple’s life journey. The mansion boasts luxurious features like a shimmering pool, a vast garden, a paddle tennis court, and a well-equipped gym, making it a haven for relaxation and recreation.

The second property has sentimental value. The owners had initially purchased it to renovate it to suit their specific preferences, seeing the house as a representation of their everlasting love. Unfortunately, life took a different direction, and the renovation was never completed, leaving the house as a bittersweet reminder of a love story that has since ended.

The management of these properties has been a topic of interest in the past. La Vanguardia reported that an entity headed by Joan Piqué, Gerard’s father, manages them. Shakira and her former father-in-law had a complicated relationship, which influenced her music. In her song “El Jefe,” Shakira refers to their strained relationship in the lyrics. However, they have agreed to handle the sales discreetly and quickly, allowing everyone involved to move forward.

Closing a chapter with minimal fanfare and disruption

What’s most intriguing about this story is the privacy surrounding the sale. Neither Shakira nor Piqué have publicly commented on how they plan to sell the properties. They have opted to forgo the usual sale promotion route through real estate agencies and social media.

The decision to sell their Barcelona properties represents a new beginning for Shakira and Gerard Piqué. While these properties may hold memories and stories of the past, the couple seems determined to move forward with their lives.