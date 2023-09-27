Cardi B says she is being haunted by a ghost in her LA home: ‘I swear to God, I hear something’

Cardi B is not ready for spooky season. The singer is speaking out after apparently witnessing a ghost apparition while relaxing in her Los Angeles home, revealing that there is a ghost that seems to be obsessed with her, even when she is taking a shower.

During her recent Instagram Live, Cardi explained that she is scared of going to sleep because she thinks that the ghost “wants” her. She also says that the ghost leaves when her husband Offset is around, proving that it is only after her.

Her most recent encounter with the apparition happened when she was in the bathroom. “So, I go and I take a shower,” she explained in frustration. “And I get out of the shower and I lay on my bed. I start hearing a ‘zzzz’ — like, a fly sound. Bro, I haven’t been able to find the f—king fly.”

“Then, I start hearing this sound in the hallway. It sounds like somebody’s on the phone. So, I told one of the security guards guarding the house outside to …come inside to hear the sound,” she continued, adding that the sound was still there for about 15 minutes.

However, when the security guard came in, the sound stopped. “Tell me how the sound is gone! It’s gone out of nowhere,” Cardi said. “All I’m saying to you is that there’s a f—ing ghost or spirit in this f—ing house and what I don’t like about it is that the ghost be f—ing with me.”

“When Offset is in this house, nothing ever happens! But, when I’m alone, it always wants to f— with me. Mind you, when I’m in the house in Atlanta or New York, there’s nothing. But this house in L.A., it’s always some weird vibe when I’m here.”

Cardi previously said to her fans that there was “definitely a ghost” following her. “There was this one time that I … like, I heard something,” she said. “I told one of the security [guards] to sleep inside the house. Yep, you gotta sleep [on] the couch because I swear to God, I hear something.”