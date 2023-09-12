Cardi B’s hilarious reaction when mistaken for Karol G

Cardi B and Karol G have made their mark on the music industry, but beyond their professional achievements, they share few similarities. That’s why her reaction was hilarious when Cardi B was mistaken for Karol G during a recent radio interview.

The incident occurred during an interview on Mega 97.9 radio station, where Cardi B was the guest of honor. A fan called in to interact with the rap sensation as the interview was underway. However, instead of addressing Cardi B by her name, the caller enthusiastically greeted her with “Karol G!” This unexpected mix-up prompted a swift and humorous response from Cardi B and the radio hosts.

Without missing a beat, one announcer said, “What do you mean Karol G? Cardi B!” The playful exchange between the rapper and the radio personalities added a lighthearted touch to the moment, showcasing Cardi B’s remarkable sense of humor and ability to take such mix-ups in stride.

Rather than taking offense or letting the situation escalate into an awkward moment, Cardi B decided to play along. With a mischievous grin, she belted out a snippet of “TQG,” a famous collaboration between Karol G and the legendary Shakira.

This unexpected musical response demonstrated Cardi B’s ability to turn any situation into a fun-filled spectacle and hinted at her status as a fan of the “El Makinon” singer.

Cardi B and Karol G will perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The Video Music Awards (VMAs) have long been a music and pop culture staple. Now, the event has more Latin musical performances than ever. Powerhouses such as Anitta, Karol G, Peso Pluma, The Warning, and Video Vanguard Award honoree Shakira will grace the stage.

This year’s VMAs are set to break boundaries and bring music enthusiasts together like never before. With a live simulcast in English and Spanish and exclusive commentary, the 2023 VMAs promise to be a global event that fans won’t want to miss.