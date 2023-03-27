Gerard Piqué was accompanied by his kids and Clara Chia on King’s League final

Gerard Piqué was supported by his kids and his girlfriend, Clara Chia, at the King’s League final. The match was hosted in Camp Nou, which saw the return of Pique following his retirement from professional football.

HOLA! Spain reports that Piqué ﻿arrived at the stadium in a private helicopter, alongside his kids, Sasha and Milan. The event was attended by over 90,000 people and lasted around seven hours from start to finish, featuring an introduction, the game and various performers from musicians, including Lali Esposito and Tiago PZK.

Clara Chia tried her best to remain incognito and avoid drama for her partner’s special date. While she didn’t join him on the pitch, the two left together following the end of the event. Their relationship continues to bloom, with the two reporting being happy and comfortable together.

Recently, Pique made his first statements following his split from Shakira. In an interview with El Pais, Pique discussed retirement and this new stage in his life, claiming he was happy and had remained faithful to himself.

“I’m very happy,” he said in Spanish. “There have been many changes in my life and I’ve managed to stay happy.” Pique also revealed he wouldn’t spend any money in trying to clean up his image. “The people that I worry about are those that I love and that know me. Otherwise, I don’t care,” he said.