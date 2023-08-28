Rauw Alejandro’s thought-provoking messages in debut Spain tour concert: A subtle nod to Rosalía?

Puerto Rican sensation Rauw Alejandro graced the stage for the commencement of his Saturno World Tour in Spain. However, what caught the attention of many was not just his electrifying performance but the subtle hints he dropped during the concert - messages that seemed to reference his high-profile breakup with Spanish singer Rosalía indirectly.

The journey for Rauw Alejandro’s Spain tour began with a minor hiccup, as a slight mishap led to a two-hour delay in his performance. Yet, despite the weather-induced setback, the anticipation was palpable as the artist landed in Valencia to mark his inaugural concert in the country.

Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro performs in concert at Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias on August 26, 2023 in Valencia, Spain.

The singer’s recent parting of ways with Rosalía added a layer of intrigue to the evening, making it a must-watch event for music enthusiasts.

As the rain-soaked crowd cheered and danced through the over two-hour spectacle, Rauw Alejandro made his presence felt through his music and words. Taking the stage under his alias Hayami Hana (By Raúl), the artist shared reflections on love and heartbreak, offering fans a glimpse into his emotional journey. These introspective comments were enough to spark curiosity and speculation among his followers, leading many to connect the dots back to Rosalía.

“There are songs that accompany us at all times. How many of you are in love tonight? Who among you has a broken heart tonight? Moving on from someone doesn’t happen overnight; it takes time,” Rauw candidly expressed to the thousands in attendance. The audience responded with applause, clearly acknowledging the vulnerability of his words and the hints they contained.

It’s no secret that Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía’s highly publicized relationship garnered significant attention, making their separation a topic of interest for fans and the media. The artist’s carefully chosen words showed his feelings and struggles following the breakup. The heartfelt admission subtly conveyed that healing takes time, resonating with those who have experienced the complexities of love and loss.

Notably, Rauw Alejandro’s poignant messages came just before he launched into his song “Hoy aquí” (Here Today), released on July 7th.