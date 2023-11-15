Kendall Jenner wears head-turning look while walking her dog in Beverly Hills

Kendall Jenner turned her recent outing into a fashion show. The 28-year-old model showed off her glamorous look while she walked her adorable Doberman Pinscher Pyro in Beverly Hills, California.

Kendall was photographed taking a stroll with her dog, taking this as the perfect opportunity to show her style. This time the model wore a casual chic ensemble, which consisted of a Bottega Veneta trench coat, a wool sleeveless top featuring an intricate pattern, and a pair of cherry leather boots.

The reality star completed the look with aviator sunglasses and small earrings. Pyro looked just as glamorous with his black leather leash, while the paparazzi got their best angles on the street.

Kendall is known for her neutral color palette when it comes to her looks, and while she keeps it glamorous at all times, she recently had a lot of fun on Halloween, dressing up as the iconic Wonder Woman and the legendary star Marilyn Monroe.

The model showed off her superhero outfit with a fun video on social media, turning into Wonder Woman and wearing the classic costume worn by Lynda Carter, who quickly noticed the look and decided to comment on it, giving her stamp of approval.

“You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” Lynda commented on Kendall’s post, making a hilarious reference to her mom Kris Jenner’s iconic line during the first seasons of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

Kendall also had a lot of fun dressing up with her sister Kylie Jenner, wearing matching outfits from the film ‘Batman Forever,’ with Kylie dressing up as Spice and Kendall as Sugar.