Heidi Klum’s 2023 Halloween costume and morning preparation

It’s no secret that Heidi Klum loves Halloween. The model has become the queen of the holiday, known for her epic annual party and elaborate costumes. With Halloween on a Tuesday this year, it has been one of the longest holidays yet, with people celebrating for what seems like an entire week. Klum has been counting down the days, and she’s been sharing her Halloween morning with her 11.6 million followers.

©Heidi Klum







The host with the most started Tuesday early, having a Halloween-themed breakfast while commemorating her iconic worm costume from 2022. She then began sharing a glimpse into the long process to get into this year’s costume.

©Heidi Klum





After prosthetics and makeup, the model turned into what looked like a beautiful alien.



Her supportive husband Tom Kaulitz does not seem to be in costume yet, but he is happy to give his alien queen some kisses for support.



©Heidi Klum





Heidi’s Halloween Party

Klum has thrown her annual party since 2000, and the bash has earned her the title of queen of Halloween. The only years she didnt throw the event was 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s star-studded event kicks off at Marquee, a nightclub in New York City. It will feature a DJ set by Questlove and is expected to be filled with A-listers. From models, actors, influencers, and more, all the biggest names and follower counts should be in attendance.

The 50 year-old model often chooses a theme and encourages her party goers to stick to it. We will have to wait and see what happens on the red carpet tonight and the full extent of her costume.

