Khloé Kardashian would want her sisters to help her find love

Reality TV star and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian has always been known for her close-knit relationship with her famous sisters, and on a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” she made it clear just how much she values their opinions when it comes to her love life. In a surprising turn of events, Khloé and her mother, Kris Jenner, took it upon themselves to help Scott Disick find potential suitors.

The matchmaker ultimately presented five potential suitors for Scott, which piqued the interest of both Khloé and Kris. Khloé, known for her witty humor and frankness, couldn’t help but make a lighthearted remark when one of Scott’s potential suitors praised the gesture as “cool.” She quipped, “I wish someone would do this for me.”

In response to Khloé‘s remark, she quickly clarified, “I’m not ready yet.” Kris, however, couldn’t resist adding a playful twist to the conversation, saying, “Wait till I talk to your sisters!”

Khloé, during a confessional interview, offered more insight into her thoughts about her sisters being involved in her love life. She candidly admitted, “When I’m ready to date, I don’t think I would be mad if my sisters did this for me because they would probably be better at picking than maybe I would. I don’t trust my own picking most of the time, clearly.”

It is evident that she highly regards their opinions and is receptive to their assistance when looking for love. The thought of her four sisters acting as matchmakers for her was met with a comical response as she envisioned potential suitors‘ struggles during the process. Her willingness to let her sisters have a voice in her romantic life is a testament to the profound trust and affection the Kardashian-Jenner sisters possess for each other.