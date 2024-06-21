New Music Friday: Karol G, Camila Cabello, Peso Pluma with Cardi B, and more

It's officially summer, and time for the fun to begin. Whether you're hanging out at home, by the pool, on a boat, or just vibing at the park, music is always the perfect addition. Get your playlist ready and vibe out with some fresh tunes.

1. KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Karol G officially kicks off the summer with the release of "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido." The fun merengue could be the summer anthem of 2024 as she promised. The infectious melody will have you ready to dance. It comes with a music video directed by Pedro Artola, filmed in the Dominican Republic.

2. Camila Cabello - Chanel No.5

Camila Cabello releases another single off her highly anticipated album C, XOXO, which is out June 28th. The latest song, "Chanel No.5" takes you on an electronic ride with Cabello's new sound in the driver's seat, fun lyrics, and unexpected musical turns.

3. VALÉ - fit mami

Up-and-coming Colombian artist VALÉ will make you dance with "fit mami." The fun track comes ahead of the release of her album, under the sun. The artist said in a press release,“‘fit mami’ is probably my most fun song. I love to dance and party, so it was only fitting that we made a club track. This song is so incredibly energetic and has a great vibe, playing it live is so sick! I wrote this song intending to fill anyone who listens to it with confidence and the best vibes."

4. Emilia

Argentine pop star Emilia drops “La_Playlist.mpeg.” Combining electronic rhythms and 90s pop, it's another nostalgic track honoring the iconic era. It comes with a colorful music video featuring the singer with epic outfits, makeup, her signature gems, and sensual dance moves.

5. Peso Pluma, Cardi B - PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE

In an unexpected collaboration, Peso Pluma and Cardi B come together for "PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE." The Spanglish track showcases their impressive flows with Cardi showing off her Spanish rap.

6. Maluma - Contrato

Maluma lets down his hair with, "Contrato." The song is about the emotions and challenges after a breakup when one person can't get over it. It comes with a music video starring the Colombian rapper set in Las Vegas.

7. Kali Uchis - Never Be Yours

Kali Uchis returns to music following the birth of her son with a magical track. The dreamy track, “Never Be Yours” is smooth and lush that will make your ears perk.

8. Meztli - Tranqui

Mexican American singer Meztli Zambrano releases her summer single, "Tranqui." The singer told HOLA! the tropical track encourages listeners to disconnect from the exhausting noise in their lives and connect with their relaxing aura to "surrender to the space that awakens peace, tranquility, relaxation, love, and honor."

9. Gracie Abrams - us. (feat. Taylor Swift)

Gracie Abrams releases her sophomore studio album The Secret of Us. After opening up for Taylor Swift on tour, they came together in the studio to create the stunningly beautiful, "us." The artists harmonize perfectly with an angelic sound.

10. Post Malone - Pour Me A Drink feat Blake Shelton

Post Malone and country superstar Blake Shelton release "Pour Me A Drink." The country bop has a fun swing to it perfect for summer days on the lake.