The Ultimate Coachella 2024 Party Guide: Weekend 1

The first weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 is just days away from Friday April 11- Sunday April 13, and celebrities, influencers, festival goers, and brands are getting ready for a weekend of music, fun, and sun. Weekend One is known for its epic parties, pop-ups, and activations all around the area; to get you ready to rage, we have a round-up of the hottest parties.

Neon Carnival (Saturday, April 13)

Neon Carnival has become one of the most sought events, spanning the length of three football fields with thousands of guests. Held at the famed Desert International Horse Park, the late-night dance party filled with high-energy entertainment, PATRÓN EL ALTO flowing all night, electrifying performances, and a star-studded guest list will return for its thirteenth year on April 13 for one night only. Brent Bolthouse, creator of Neon Carnival, said in a press release, “For this year our goal was to further amplify our musical performances, I am excited to see Anderson .Paak bring his infectious energy to Neon Carnival, DJ Hunny Bee bring her style on the ones and two’s and thrilled for everyone to experience James Kennedy’s powerful set that will close out the night.”

Goldenvoice Surf Club (Saturday, April 13- Sunday 14)



Goldenvoice Surf Club is taking over the iconic Palm Springs Surf Club during both iconic April festival weekends. Held at the lush Palm Springs Surf Club (1500 S Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92264, United States), this event is open to anyone 21+. The daytime event brings a blend of electronic music stars to the desert oasis with water slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, cabanas and more. Attendees and electronic music fans will have the time to relax and party with performances, food, and beverage options.

Performers:

4/13: Desert Air Presents Bicep (DJ Set), Barry Can’t Swim, salute, Mia Moretti

4/14: Sound Presents: Âme, Claptone, Folamour, Keyspan

Resolve Festival (Saturday, April 13)

Debatably the most exclusive party is the Resolve Festival. Known for its celebrity and influencer attendance, the private party held at The Colony Hotel is strictly invite-only, with carnival rides, brand activations, and more. The event will feature performances from Sean Paul, the Ying Yang Twins, Nina Sky, Siobhan Bell, and Kim Lee.





NYLON House (Friday, April 12 from 10 p.m.-3a.m)

Coined the “crown jewel of Art Basel,” NYLON House makes its way west for its epic return to the desert. The after-hours event will bring together a curated cast of celebrities, tastemakers, musicians, and athletes for a journey into music, art, sound, and exploration. The party will be held at a private estate and is invite only. Performances by Sofi Tukker, Blond:ish, Tinx & Lucas, & more.



Framework in the Desert (Friday 4/12 - Sunday 4/14)

Framework in the Desert returns to the Coachella Valley for its third year. Transforming the Atlantic Aviation hangar in Thermal, CA, into a desert club paradise, partygoers will reach new heights with VIP, premium table service, provided by PATRÓN EL ALTO, along with electrifying performances from acts in dance/house music.

Performers:

Friday, 4/12: Charlotte de Witte, Reinier Zonneveld, Rebuke, Minus the Light

Saturday, 4/13: Dom Dolla, Gorgon City, Patrick Mason, Azzecca, Orso

Sunday, 4/14: John Summit, Cloonee, Will Clarke, Annicka



CELSIUS Cosmic Desert

CELSIUS Cosmic Desert is celebrating the launch of the new CELSIUS Space Vibe Trilogy flavors on Friday, April 12th, 2024 in Indio, CA. There will be out-of-this-world headlining performances by T-Pain, Two Friends, and Xandra, with A-list partygoers, and the best food & drinks onsite.



Desert Nights by TAO Hospitality Group (Friday 4/12 - Sunday 4/14)

Desert Nights by TAO Hospitality Group will make its return to the desert, adding a third night to their invite-only celebration held at a breathtaking, private estate minutes from the festival. Guests will be able to enjoy specialty PATRÓN cocktails, as well as sips from Vodka Partner, Grey Goose, as VIPs toast to the iconic three-day celebration.





ZOEasis: (Saturday, April 13 from 1-5 p.m.)

Returning for its eighth year, TZR will host ZOEasis, a midday desert oasis of style and self-care. Creating a retreat to change perspectives, embrace individuality, and forge new ways to wellness, ZOEasis will serve as the ultimate desert escape and is presented in partnership with Lumify and Smirnoff Ice. Special set by DJ Miss Maddi (Maddi Waterhouse).

Gallery Desert House by Gallery Media Group (Friday 4/12 - Sunday 4/13)

Gallery Desert House by Gallery Media Group is ready to provide festivalgoers with the ultimate desert oasis filled with non-stop entertainment, art, and music. For two days, PATRÓN EL ALTO will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy sets from renowned DJs, including DJ Chantel Jeffries who will headline poolside celebrations on Friday, DJ Austin Millz who will headline the party on Saturday, and house DJs Viva Latina and DJ Millie who will spin beats all weekend long.

Paper Playground Powered by Cohart (Thursday, April 11)

Paper Playground Powered by Cohart will take place at Coachella on Thursday, April 11 from 9 pm-2 am, ft. performances by Armani White, DJ Ruckus, and more! The address is provided upon RSVP.