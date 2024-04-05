Olivia Rodrigo recruits a ‘90s Alt-Rock band to play at her NYC concerts

Olivia Rodrigo’s ascent to stardom in the music industry has been remarkable. Starting from humble beginnings, she has reached the pinnacle of her career by headlining her first-ever arena tour. The 21-year-old pop-rock sensation has won over audiences globally. However, despite all the fame and success, Rodrigo considers one crucial moment a defining point in her life: the time when she heard The Breeders’ “Cannonball.”

Flashback to a time before Rodrigo became a household name, she recalls how the iconic ‘90s alt-rock group left an indelible mark on her musical journey. “I think of my life before hearing ’Cannonball‘ and after,” Rodrigo once said, echoing countless fans similarly struck by the band’s electrifying sound. Fast forward to 2024, and Rodrigo finds herself sharing the stage with her musical idols and doing so at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For Kim Deal, frontwoman of The Breeders, the opportunity to join Rodrigo for four sold-out shows at MSG is surreal. “We’re just from Dayton, Ohio!” she jokes, reflecting on the band’s beginnings. Indeed, the magnitude of performing at such an iconic venue alongside a rising star like Rodrigo is not lost on Deal and her bandmates. “It’s a big deal,” she acknowledges with excitement and disbelief.

As Deal reflects on Rodrigo’s eclectic taste in music, from Annie Clark of St. Vincent to Billy Joel and Sheryl Crow, she realizes that their connection runs deeper than she initially thought. “She just really liked us,” Deal muses.

While the scale of Rodrigo’s live show and Madison Square Garden’s enormity may be daunting for Deal and her bandmates, they approach the opportunity with humility and gratitude. Deal, who played MSG once before with The Pixies in 1992, finds the experience both nostalgic and exhilarating. As she prepares for the upcoming shows, she reflects on the highs and lows of her storied career, cherishing the moments that have shaped her journey as a musician.

Olivia Rodrigo will bring the GUTS world tour with special guest The Breeders to The Garden on April 5, 6, 8 and 9.