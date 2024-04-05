Sheila E.: The music icon and legend releases first-ever salsa record, ‘Bailar’

Sheila E. is one of the most important people in music; a pioneer and a living legend. The Queen of Percussion’s instrumental skillset is impressive, as it includes not only drumset but also timbales and hand percussion, all of which she mastered with the utmost touch of grace. She is also a singer and a producer, as well as a role model for all musicians.

Sheila E. was most recently honored at Zildjian’s 400th anniversary concert, as her lifetime of work earned her a spot in the prestigious Zildjian Hall of Fame. Last year, accompanied by Ringo Starr, Sheila E. made history as the first female solo percussionist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sheila Cecelia Escovedo, most popularly known by her stage name, Sheila E., came from humble beginnings. She was born into a musical family in Oakland, California, and was the first child born to her French Creole mother, Juanita Gardere, and her father, Pete Escovedo, the legendary ﻿Mexican-American jazz percussionist.

The music icon grew up listening to Latin music regularly in her household as her father, Mr. Escovedo, loved Latin jazz, a love which was then passed down to his children. “When I was growing up, my dad met Tito Puente at 18 years old. And so Tito used to come to our house, when they would play San Francisco in the Bay Area, where I was born and raised in Oakland. My dad would go and see him perform. So I was used to hearing my dad play and practice every day at home, playing to artists like Mongo Santamaria, Celia Cruz, Tito, and Fania All-Stars,” comments Sheila E. to HOLA!.

Sheila’s godfather was the ‘King of the Timbales’, the late, great Tito Puente. “Tito became my godfather. I used to call him grandpa, and he got mad at me and said, “Don’t ever call me grandpa.” I was like, “Okay, godfather. Okay.“ Yes, he was my godfather. He was so inspirational, especially to my dad as well, them hanging out together so young and for so many years, influenced my dad to really play percussion as well,” she candidly comments.

©Hola!



Photographer: Gerardo Briceño | Stylist: Rafael Linares | Hair & Makeup: Natalie Malchev | Dress: Oliver Tolentino | Shoes: Azazie

