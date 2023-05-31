Shakira’s fans think she is dating NBA player Jimmy Butler: Here’s why

Shakira’s professional and personal life is a subject of great interest and discussion among fans. News and rumors about the artist are constantly circulating, and a recent rumor suggests a possible connection between the Colombian global sensation and NBA player Jimmy Butler.

This speculation was fueled by a playful message that Shakira posted on her social media accounts, leaving fans to wonder if it was intentional or just a coincidence.

Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center on May 6, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. The show airs on Sunday, May 7, 2023 on Telemundo.

In the post, Shakira shared an acrostic poem using the initials H-E-A-T, which happens to be the acronym for the Miami Heat, the team that Butler plays for.

While the InstaStory could refer to several things, Shakira’s unique way of expressing herself through poetry and storytelling has left fans to draw conclusions.

It’s worth noting that Shakira and her children recently attended one of the Miami Heat’s games, which could explain her use of the acronym in her message. However, given the recent rumors surrounding her and Butler, it’s hard not to speculate about their potential friendship or relationship.

Regardless of the true meaning behind her post, Shakira’s appreciation for a great team and a job well done is evident in her words. She is also promoting her new single, “Acróstico,” which adds an interesting angle to the situation.

For her latest song, the global superstar and mother of two filmed a heartwarming music video featuring Milan and Sasha, showing a vulnerable side the public has never seen before.