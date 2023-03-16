Chloe Bailey talks about Malia Obama and making a show together

“Swarm” is the new Prime Video project. It stars Chloe Bailey and Dominique Fishback and it’s written by Donald Glover and a writers’ room that includes Malia Obama. Bailey spoke about her relationship with Obama and how the two met years ago and reconnected while on set.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bailey talked about her history with Obama. “I remember, in passing, we’d see each other, like at the White House Easter Egg Roll,” said Bailey. Michelle Obama] has always been so warm and welcoming to my sister [ Halle Bailey], and so seeing her again as we were older and evolved into women and owning ourselves and our creative minds, it was really cool. It felt like a group of girlfriends when we were on set.”

“Swarm” is Donald Glover’s much anticipated new series, made alongside Janine Nabers, and the first in his partnership with Prime Video. It premiered in SXSW last Friday, leaving viewers shocked, happy and outraged according to critics attending the premiere of the show’s first two episodes. The series follows a young woman who becomes obsessed with a pop star, and embarks on a cross-country voyage to meet her.

Nabers had nothing but praise for Malia Obama, saying that her addition in the writers’ room was “great,” and revealing that she wrote an episode of her own. “I think Malia completed the circle of things we were looking for in a writer to tell this story. She nailed it. Her episode is great.”

In conversation with the Miami Herald, Nabers said she expects a lot of conversations to be sparked by the show and its complicated themes. “We know that people are going to have a lot of responses and may be angry or really inspired. So I just want you guys to know that if you have any feelings after watching this, and if you really want to tweet about it, then tweet at Donald,” said Nabers.