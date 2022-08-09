Chris Brown trolls the outfit Donald Glover wore at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ party

Donald Glover dressed the part for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” party. The actor, writer and singer wore a sparkly body suit that showed his chest, and paired it with a grey robe, some ski goggles and boots. Chris Brown had some problems with the look.

The Instagram account Fit Ain’t Nothing, which shares photos of celebrity looks alongside biting comments, shared a photo of Glover and tore it down. “This is CHILDISH NANBINO !!! Oooo weeee @donaldglover this ain’t NOTHEEN !!” read the post’s caption. While many users criticized the look, Chris Brown was one of the most notorious to do so, dropping his opinion in the comments section. “I can hear the tambourines when he walk,” wrote Brown, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Beyoncé’s release party was called “Club Renaissaince” and was hosted in New York City. According to Page Six, she and Jay Z arrived at 10:30PM. The source shared that the space was decorated with neon signs of the record’s song titles and lyrics, and that “Renaissance” played all night with no breaks. “Beyoncé was very nice to everyone, having [conversations] and thanked everyone for attending,” shared the insider.