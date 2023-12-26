Michelle Obama shares a holiday throwback photo featuring Barack, Malia, and Sasha Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to wish everyone a Merry Christmas with a throwback photo featuring her husband, former President Barack Obama, and their daughters Malia and Sasha Obama. The happy family of four can be seen posing with children dressed as elves in the photo.

The photo was taken during Obama’s time in the White House, and it shows the close bond that the family shared. Michelle Obama’s holiday message was simple but heartfelt, reflecting the positivity and warmth she has become known for. “From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!” Michelle Obama wrote in the caption of the photo.

The photo quickly went viral and was shared by thousands of people on social media. Many users expressed their love and admiration for the Obama family and praised Michelle Obama for her kind words and well wishes.

The Obamas have always been known for their strong values, and the photo is a reminder that the spirit of Christmas and the importance of family and togetherness still prevail.

Santa Obama

Michelle Obama’s post comes after President Obama surprised children ahead of Christmas Day. The former president of the United States visited a prekindergarten class at Parkside Community Academy, located in Chicago, wearing a Santa Claus hat and holding a red sack full of gifts.

As Obama entered the classroom, he greeted the children, who had no idea he would visit them. As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, students cheered and were visibly excited. “Oh, my God,” one student yelled as informed by the local news publication.

Obama reportedly began chanting “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Kwanzaa,” “Happy Hanukkah,” and “Happy New Year” while sitting on the floor with the students.

©Barack Obama





“Who’s gonna help me get up?” Obama jokingly asked. In response, the group of students quickly gathered around him and eagerly volunteered to assist him in standing up. The light-hearted moment showcases the warmth and humor that Obama is known for.