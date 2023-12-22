Obama shares list of his favorite books of 2023

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, took to social media to share his favorite books of 2023. The former mandatary, also an author, divided his list of favorite things into three parts, continuing his annual tradition by releasing the books he enjoyed the most. “As I usually do during this time of year, I wanted to share my favorite books, movies, and music of 2023,” Obama said in his post.

“First up, here are the books I’ve enjoyed reading,” he continued. “If you’re looking for a new book over the holidays, give one of them a try. And if you can, shop at an independent bookstore or check them out at your local library.”

Obama’s list included books such as, “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, “The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory,” by Tim Alberta, and “The Vaster Wilds” by Lauren Groff.

Another Obama tradition

President Obama continued his tradition of surprising children during the holidays. The former president of the United States visited a prekindergarten class at Parkside Community Academy, located in Chicago, wearing a Santa Claus hat and holding a red sack full of gifts.

As Obama entered the classroom, he greeted the children, who had no idea he would visit them. As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, students cheered and were visibly excited. “Oh, my God,” one student yelled as informed by the local news publication.

©Barack Obama





According to the outlet, the politician and author sat near the room entrance and began reading “Santa’s Gotta Go” by Derrick Barnes. “He called Mrs. Claus babe!” Obama exclaimed as children and teachers laughed.

Obama reportedly began chanting “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Kwanzaa,” “Happy Hanukkah,” and “Happy New Year” while sitting on the floor with the students.