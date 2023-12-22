Lupita Nyong’o confirmed her split from Selema Masekela in October 2023 by taking to social media to share about her “breakup” and “deception.” She wrote: “There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust… I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

Adding: “I share this to keep it, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. # Breakup Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.”

According to sources, the talented Mexican-Kenyan actress is reportedly in a romantic relationship with actor Joshua Jackson. However, Lupita recently shared an insightful list of books that have helped her heal and overcome her heartbreak.

The books she recommended range from self-help to memoirs and cover topics such as love, loss, and resilience. Let’s take a look at Lupita’s inspiring list.