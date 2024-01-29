Lupita Nyong’o learns how to hand-batik while in Ghana

Lupita Nyong’o, the award-winning actress, recently traveled to Ghana to learn hand-batik art, a technique brought to West Africa in the mid-nineteenth century. During her visit, she immersed herself in the local culture and discovered the beauty of traditional Ghanaian textiles.

Hand-batik is a traditional textile-making technique that involves applying wax to fabric before dyeing it. The wax resists the dye and creates a unique pattern on the fabric. It is a time-consuming process that requires a lot of skill and patience.

Nyong’o was excited to learn this ancient technique and spent hours studying under the guidance of local artisans. She experimented with different designs and colors and gradually developed her style.

Thank you, @abrimaerwiah and @studiooneeigehtynine, for teaching me how to hand-batik! 🇬🇭 #LoveAfrica #Ghana #Accra,“ Nyong’o wrote on Instagram.

Lupita is tapping into her African roots, as she is a Mexican-born Kenyan actress. She is the daughter of Kenyan politician Peter Anyang‘ Nyong’o and was born in Mexico City, where her father taught.

Lupita’s trip comes a month after news broke that she reportedly is in a romantic relationship with actor Joshua Jackson. According to DailyMail.com, the celebrities were seen running errands together in Los Angeles. Sources have revealed that their friendship developed into a “romance” after bonding over their recent breakups.

At the time, the Marvel star shared an insightful list of books that have helped her heal and overcome heartbreak after her split from Selema Masekela in October 2023.

The books she recommended range from self-help to memoirs and cover topics such as love, loss, and resilience.