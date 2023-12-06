Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o are reportedly dating

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o are Hollywood’s newest couple. Jack, who divorced Jodie Turner-Smith, became Lupita’s support when she was also going through a heartbreak.

According to DailyMail.com, the celebrities were seen running errands together in Los Angeles. Sources have revealed that their friendship developed into a “romance” after bonding over their recent breakups.

“Things have slowly turned to romance between the two,‘ the source said. ”They have been amazing friends for a long time, and Josh didn’t want to ruin that.“

“But as they’ve hung out more and more and dealt with their breakups, dealing with it together has added another level to their friendship. Now it is a physical relationship. They are a couple,” the insider told the publication.

In October 2023, the pair were seen together one day before Lupita confirmed her split from Selema Masekela and one month after Joshua split from Jodie.

“Joshua has a type and Lupita definitely fits that to a tee. But they are just friends, it is still a little early for Joshua to start dating again,” a person told the outlet. “Could he be an item with Lupita down the road? Without question... They are both still going through it with their recent breakups and still are looking to heal.”

Lupita took to social media to share about her “break-up” and “deception.” She wrote: “There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust… I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

Adding: “I share this to keep it, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.”