Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson pack on PDA while enjoying a romantic Mexican getaway

Hollywood’s latest power couple, Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson, were recently spotted packing on PDA under the sun and celebrating Lupita’s 41st birthday together in Mexico. The pair, who have been turning heads since publicly confirming their relationship, seemed all about each other as they indulged in a romantic retreat in Puerto Vallarta.

The actor’s chemistry is undeniable. They were seen in a steamy embrace near the ocean, radiating happiness and affection. Hand-in-hand, they walked, chatted, laughed, kissed, and hugged along the beach.

According to DailyMail.com, the celebrities were seen running errands together in Los Angeles. Sources have revealed that their friendship developed into a “romance” after bonding over their recent breakups.

Their love story unfolded in December 2023 when they were first seen together, confirming their budding romance by holding hands during a stroll in Joshua Tree, California. This public display of affection came shortly after Joshua Jackson’s split from his wife, Jodie Turner, signaling the start of a new chapter in his love life.

However, Lupita and Joshua’s connection stretches back even further. Their first public appearance was in early October when they were spotted attending a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles.

Their love journey coincided with a significant moment in Joshua Jackson’s personal life: the finalization of his divorce. Turner Smith initiated the split, citing “irreconcilable differences,” which paved the way for Jackson to explore new beginnings and eventually led him to find Lupita Nyong’o.

Nyong’o also called it quits from Selema Masekela. Lupita took to social media to share about her “breakup” and “deception.” She wrote: “There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust… I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

Adding, “I share this to keep it, and I hope that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. # Breakup Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.”