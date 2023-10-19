Lupita Nyong’o announces split from Selema Masekela amid outing with Joshua Jackson

Lupita Nyong’o has announced on Instagram that she is no longer dating Selema Masekela. The actress shared a lengthy statement, sharing her “personal truth” as a means to “publicly dissociate” from someone she “can no longer trust.” Nyongo’s message comes after she was photographed with newly single Joshua Jackson at Janelle Monáe’s concert.

Nyong’o wiped photos of Masekela off her Instagram, so whatever happened seems serious. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” she wrote. “I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love,” the Wakanda Forever star continued.

The Mexican-Kenyan star said she shared the news hoping that the knowledge of her experience might help “someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it.” She went on to hashtag #breakup. “Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it,” she concluded.

Lupita and Joshua: a night full of healing

The breakup announcement comes less than 24 hours after she was spotted with the news singly Joshua Jackson. In photos published by TMZ, they were spotted at Monáe’s concert at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA, Wednesday. They arrived together but were among a group of 9-10. However, sources noted that they’ve known each other for years and there was “nothing romantic” about the night.

Jackson’s former partner, Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce after 4 years of marriage earlier this month with the date of separation September 13. Per TMZ, she asked for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno.

So looks like Jackson and Nyong’o or helping each other heal from their recent separations.