Ricky Martin and Rebecca de Alba tried to have kids during their lengthy relationship

Ricky Martin and Rebecca de Alba were together for eight years, being one of the most famous Latin celebrity couples of the ‘90s. The two have discussed their relationship over the years, sharing that they loved each other and remain friendly despite the break up. In an interview with Alberto Pelaez, de Alba discussed how she came to terms with not having children after trying to have a family earlier on in her life.

©GettyImages



Ricky Martin and Rebecca de Alba at the Latin Grammys

When asked if she wanted to have children at some point in her life, de Alba said, “Of course. I wanted that. I tried but I couldn’t have children,” she said in Spanish. “It would have been amazing to have been a mother. I had a couple of losses with the same partner.” Pelaez asked her who that partner was and de Alba laughed, saying, “People know this already. With Ricky.”

She then shared that she’d wanted to have a family with him because of his great values. “He was a great partner, we were together for a long time and we wanted to be parents, we wanted to be a family. For me, he was the perfect man to be the father of my kids. Because of his values and his warmth as a person.” Martin and de Alba maintain a positive relationship to this day. Earlier this year, she attended Martin’s concert in Mexico city.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef’s divorce

In July, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced they were getting a divorce. The two were married for six years and had children together. The two share Lucia, 4, and Renn, 3, while Martin has two surrogate children Matteo and Valentino, that he had in 2008.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” said Martin and Yosef in a statement on social media.