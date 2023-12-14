President Obama surprised a pre-k class by wearing a Santa Claus hat and holding a sack full of presents

President Obama continues his tradition of surprising children during the holidays. The former president of the United States visited a prekindergarten class at Parkside Community Academy, located in Chicago, wearing a Santa Claus hat and holding a red sack full of gifts.

As Obama entered the classroom, he greeted the children, who had no idea he would visit them. As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, students cheered and were visibly excited. “Oh, my God,” one student yelled as informed by the local news publication.

©Barack Obama



The politician and author sat near the room entrance and began reading “Santa’s Gotta Go” by Derrick Barnes.

According to the outlet, the politician and author sat near the room entrance and began reading “Santa’s Gotta Go” by Derrick Barnes. “He called Mrs. Claus babe!” Obama exclaimed as children and teachers laughed.

During his holiday visit, Obama brought toys for each student in the classroom and winter accessories for the rest of the academy students. “For him to take the time to come here out of his busy schedule to read a book just shows that he is still a leader,” teacher Debra Gardner told the Sun-Times.

Obama reportedly began chanting “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Kwanzaa,” “Happy Hanukkah,” and “Happy New Year” while sitting on the floor with the students.

“Who’s gonna help me get up?” Obama jokingly asked. In response, the group of students quickly gathered around him and eagerly volunteered to assist him in standing up. The light-hearted moment showcases the warmth and humor that Obama is known for.