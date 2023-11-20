Malia Obama looks stylish and comfortable at the airport

Malia Obama is getting ready for holiday traveling. The former first daughter was spotted at the Los Angeles airport, wearing comfortable clothes and carrying her luggage, as she readied for a trip.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama at the airport

Obama was photographed at the airport in some stylish yet simple clothes, an outfit that was perfect for traveling. She wore a white top that she paired with some J Kim’s black lounge pants with floral cutouts. Rounding out hte look were some black sneakers, a tote bag and an Away carry on.

When it comes to hair, she wore it loose and red, showcasing her new and trendy hairstyle. She paired it with a bandana with prints on it, bringing out the color in her hair even more.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama at the Los Angeles airport

Malia Obama’s life in Los Angeles

Over the past couple of months, Malia Obama has been spotted enjoying her life in Los Angeles, with photographers capturing various moments in different locations. Earlier this month, she was photographed with a friend on the outside of a bar, as the two chatted and smoked a cigarette before heading home.

At the start of November, Obama was photographed spending some time at Silver Lake Meadows Park as she hung out with some friends and enjoyed the sunny day. That same day, she was spotted hugging and smiling at a toddler, with a photographer capturing the special moment.

