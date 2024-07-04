Malia Obama's 26th birthday: The key moments and achievements in her life so far

Malia Ann Obama is the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. She has grown up in the public eye, from her early years in the White House to her academic and professional endeavors. Malia's life is marked by significant milestones that showcase her personal and professional growth.

To celebrate Malia's 26th birthday on July 4, here are some of her life's key moments and achievements so far.

Birth and Early Childhood

Malia Ann Obama was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 4, 1998. As the daughter of a future president, her early years were relatively private, though this changed significantly when her father, Barack Obama, was elected President of the United States in 2008.

White House Transition

In January 2009, Malia and her younger sister Sasha moved into the White House at the ages of ten and seven, respectively. During their time there, the Obama daughters were known for their grace and poise.

White House Activities

Malia's time in the White House included participating in official events, traveling with her family on international trips, and attending prestigious schools in Washington, D.C. Her presence at key state events, such as welcoming foreign dignitaries and attending the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, showcased her adaptability and composure.

High School Graduation

Malia graduated from Sidwell Friends School, a private Quaker school in Washington, D.C. 2016. Known for its rigorous academic standards and notable alumni, Sidwell Friends provided Malia with a strong educational foundation. This is the same school that Chelsea Clinton, Tricia Nixon Cox, and Archibald Roosevelt attended.

Gap Year

After high school, Malia decided to take a gap year before starting college. She traveled, interned, and gained valuable life experiences during this time. Her decision to take a gap year was widely praised as a mature and thoughtful choice, allowing her to explore her interests and prepare for the next phase of her education.

Harvard University

In the fall of 2017, Malia began her studies at Harvard University. Enrolling at one of the most prestigious universities in the world, she pursued a degree in Visual and Environmental Studies. Her time at Harvard included engaging in campus life, attending classes, and participating in various extracurricular activities.

© Grosby Group Malia Obama and friends

Internships and Film Industry Involvement

Malia has shown a keen interest in the film and television industry. She interned with the television show "Girls," created by Lena Dunham, and at The Weinstein Company, where she gained firsthand experience in the entertainment industry. These internships provided her with valuable insights into production and storytelling.

Amazon Studios

In 2021, it was announced that Malia Obama had secured a role at Amazon Studios. She joined the writing staff of a new project created by Donald Glover, known for his work on "Atlanta" and as the artist Childish Gambino. This opportunity marked a significant step in her professional career, demonstrating her commitment to pursuing her passion for storytelling and media.

Malia Obama makes her first-ever red carpet appearance to present her film 'The Heart'

Malia made her directorial debut at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre in Park City, Utah. The young director and writer attended the premiere of her film "The Heart," a story about a grieving son who receives an unusual request from his dead mother in her will.

© Getty Images Malia Ann Obama attends the "The Heart" Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Malia's appearance at the film festival marked her first-ever red carpet-appearance. In the "Meet the Artist" segment, Malia provided more insight into her film: "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things." Adding: "We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are."