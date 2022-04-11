Casting Call! You might be what America Ferrera is looking for. The actress and director is on the hunt for the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming film I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter. According to Ferrera, after many aspiring actresses slid in her DMs inquiring about the opportunity, the time has finally come, and the audions are open.

“📣Casting call!!!! This is your director speaking!! It’s finally happening, all you gorgeous and relentless peeps sliding into my DM’s asking how to audition!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video. “We’re officially on the hunt to find our Julia in the @netflix movie #IAmNotYourPerfectMexicanDaughter.”

How to audition?

According to Ferrera, just “send an email expressing your interest, and instructions will follow.”

America Ferrera is on the hunt for the lead role in her upcoming Netflix film

Is your email bouncing back? No worries! According to America, they got a new account. “We received so many emails within the first few hours that they paused the Gmail account. Ahh! We’re in the process of getting it back up and running! Thank you for your enthusiasm, and please give it a while and try again!! Love you!! ❤️❣️❤️” she advised.

“Y’all!! You broke our email account with the flood of submissions, and it’s an amazing embarrassment of riches! 😍😍🥰 Thank you for your enthusiasm!! And for your patience with this! Go ahead and swipe for the updated flyer with new email address! And if you successfully submitted to the first email address, DON’T WORRY, your email was received and tracked!! We won’t let anyone miss out! Promise! Keep them coming! I’m so excited to see what you got for me!” she assures.