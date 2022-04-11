Will Kate Middleton be portrayed on the final season of ‘The Crown’?

It seems fans of Netflix’s The Crown might see the Duchess of Cambridge portrayed on the final season of the award-winning series. According to PEOPLE, the period drama, created by Peter Morgan, is reportedly looking to cast a “college-aged Kate Middleton” for Season 6.

©The Middleton Family/WireImage



Prince William and Kate met at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland

Deadline previously reported that the final season will “take the story up to the early 2000s.” In 2001,Prince William began his studies at St. Andrews University, where he met his future wife, Kate Middleton.

Per PEOPLE, “It’s speculated that the show will portray Kate in a minor role, depicting the beginning of her romance with William during their time together at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.”

An open casting notice that was shared in March 2022 revealed that The Crown was looking for two young actors to play Prince William and Prince Harry.

Its that time folks...Prince William & Harry - Season 6. This is an incredible opportunity! Please help us spread the word... pic.twitter.com/nFMSkUdsex — Kate Bone (@KateBoneCasting) March 17, 2022

Although it seems Kate might be depicted on the final season of The Crown, viewers shouldn’t expect to see Meghan Markle, who met Harry in 2016.

The series’ creator told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, “I just think you get so much more interesting [with time]. Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance.”

“Often things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting. I don’t know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear. We won’t know, and you need time to stop something being journalistic,” Peter added. “There’ve been wives that have been married into the Royal family that have felt unwelcome and that they don’t fit in. So there are plenty of stories to tell without telling the story of Harry and Meghan.”

Season 5 of The Crown premieres November 2022