America Ferrera is excited about the possibility of an ‘Ugly Betty’ reunion

America Ferrera is excited about the unconfirmed possibility of an “Ugly Betty” reunion. Ferrera told ET’s Nischelle Turner during Elle’s Women in Hollywood event that the cast wants to gather once again. “I think there has been like a deep desire there for a long time because our ‘Ugly Betty’ family is so close and so we love each other so much,” she said.

“I think we’d all come back in a heartbeat,” she revealed, “It takes a lot of work to get a thing off the ground — maybe we’ll figure it out. Betty is my heart. I would be thrilled.”

©GettyImages



(L-R) Mark Indelicato, Michael Urie, Ana Ortiz and America Ferrera attend Farewell to UGLY BETTY at Room Service on April 1, 2010 in New York.

Ferrera’s comments come after the show’s executive producer, Salma Hayek, took to social media to share how happy she is that people still find the show relevant. “I am so excited that a new generation is discovering Ugly Betty,” she wrote. “It was groundbreaking at its time and has remained relevant throughout all these years. America, I’m so proud of all your accomplishments; we couldn’t have done it without such a great cast.”

The beloved American TV show starring America Ferrera was based on a successful Colombian telenovela and marked a singular crossover moment for Latin cultures within the US. Hayek was featured in the series, making a cameo in the premiere, but her work went far beyond that. Hayek and her production company, Ventanarosa, were some of the series’ producers.