Salma Hayek shares moving ‘Ugly Betty’ tribute; ‘The series is very close to our hearts’

Salma Hayek loved her time working on “Ugly Betty.” The beloved American TV show starring America Ferrera was based on a succesful Colombian telenovela, and marked for a singular crossover moment for Latin cultures within the US. Hayek was featured in the series, making a cameo in the premiere, but her work went far beyond that. Hayek and her production company, Ventanarosa, were some of the series’ producers.

In a new Instagram post, Hayek has referenced new generations that have been tuning in to “Ugly Betty,” keeping it in the conversation.

The post is made out of two photos, one showing herself and Ferrera in character, and another showing herself and Ferrera at a recent event. “I am so excited that a new generation is discovering Ugly Betty. This series is very close to our hearts at Ventanarosa because we produced it 17 years ago,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

“It was groundbreaking at its time and has remained relevant throughout all these years. America, I’m so proud of all your accomplishments; we couldn’t have done it without such a great cast.”

©GettyImages



America Ferrera in the pilot of Ugly Betty

More about “Ugly Betty”

“Ugly Betty” came out in 2006 and ran for four seasons. The show has rapidly become a cult favorite thanks to the fact that it’s now available on Netflix, allowing Millennials to rewatch it and younger generations to discover it. The premise follows America Ferrera as Betty Suarez, a young writer who lands her first job ever as an assistant at Mode, a prestigious fashion magazine. Her time there forces her to work with a cluster of crazy personalities, from the snarky yet charming assistant Amanda (Becki Newton), to the magazine’s creative director, Wihelmina Slater, played by the incredible Vanessa Williams.