The original Colombian ‘Ugly Betty’ returns with new season after 20 years: Release date and more

‘Betty, la fea’ is making an unexpected comeback after 20 years. The iconic Colombian television series is set to return after inspiring many international remakes and making an impact on the entertainment industry following its success in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The fan-favorite story between Beatriz Pinzón and Don Armando had a major revival after Netflix released it on the popular streaming platform, and while it was sadly removed recently, another streaming service acquired the show and will be bringing the continuation of the story to the small screen.

Amazon Prime will be releasing a new season of the series, which is currently in the works and will be premiering in 2024. The exact date has yet to be announced, however, it was revealed that the original actors will be reprising their roles, including Ana María Orozco as Betty and Jorge Enrique Abello as Armando Mendoza.

It was also revealed that the new story, helmed by ‘Café con Aroma de Mujer’ director, Mauricio Cruz Fortunato, will follow Betty’s new life as a mom of her teenage daughter Mila, 20 years after marrying Don Armando, facing a different struggle as she starts to wonder if she made the right decision to build a family with her former boss.

“We are more than excited to collaborate with our partners at RCN Studios to take the evolution of this universally inspiring and attractive story to the international viewers of Prime Video,” Francisco Morales, leader of strategy and content in Latin America stated.

