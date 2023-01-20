Pet of the week: These adorable dogs ride ‘puppy bus’ in Alaska and go on incredible adventures

Mo Mountain Mutts is a dog-walking business in Alaska, and chances are you have probably seen videos about their furry clients on social media. Passengers riding the canine bus are picked up from their homes and go on fun adventures with their friends, while comfortably sitting on their customized seats.

“I look in the rearview mirror of the bus as I’m driving sometimes. And I see all the dogs back there. And I can’t believe we do this for a living,” Mo Thompson said to local station KTOO.

Mo runs the business with her husband Lee, and documents their adventures picking up and accommodating their clients on the bus, putting their seatbelts on and giving them treats for a fun ride. The pups are also seated according to their needs, sizes and personalities.

“Specific areas of the bus are better suited to the dogs,” Mo said, explaining that there is a special zone for younger dogs, named “the licky corner.” The owner revealed that the bus can accommodate up to 12 dogs, and explained that it all started when co-workers asked for help with their dogs.

“I started working with some teachers at the school. And it just kind of was a ripple effect of ‘Hey, I heard you’re really good with dogs. Can you help me? Hey, I heard you’re really good with dogs. Can you help me?’ And then I needed a second pack walk because I started grouping dogs together by their personalities,” she said. “So we had our morning crew and our afternoon crew. Then it just grew to the point where I needed some help from Lee.”