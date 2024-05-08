Jessica Biel’s Met Gala prep included bathing in 20 pounds of Epsom salt

Jessica Biel takes the Met Gala seriously. The actress made her return to the prestigious red carpet and event 11 years after her previous appearance, wearing a stunning Tamara Ralph pink dress with a V-cut neckline.

In a video shared on her TikTok, Biel revealed how she prepared for the occasion, which included a 30 minute soak in 20 pounds of Epsom salts.

The video opened with Biel speaking to the camera. In it, she wears a bath robe and her hair up in a bun. “I know some people like to party before Met Ball and party all weekend and all the things. And I have total respect for that,” she said.

“This is what I do to get ready for Met Ball,” she continued, showing 20 pounds of Epsom salt that sit on the edge of the bathtub. As the tub fills with hot water, she throws all of the salt in. “With water as hot as you can take it. 30 minute soak the night before,” she said, smiling for the camera before cutting off the video.

Epsom salt is known for its healing and stress relieving properties, and is thought to help the body get rid of toxins.

Biel’s appearance at the Met Gala

©GettyImages



Biel at this year’s Met Gala

Biel attended the Met Gala alone, with her husband Justin Timberlake unable to attend due to his touring schedule.

Biel’s last appearance at the Met Gala took place in 2013. That year’s theme was “PUNK: Chaos to Couture,” where she wore a black gown with some fishnet stockings. The year before, Biel attended the gala with her then fiancé Timberlake.