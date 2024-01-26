Jessica Biel wants more people to eat in the shower

Jessica Biel wants people to try out her unconventional eating habits. She recently shared a TikTok video jokingly listing some of her greatest tips for eating in the shower, a practice that she’s admitted to in the past.

It all started when Biel revealed that she liked to eat and snack while in the shower in an older video shared in December. The clip sparked a lot of curiosity, with a lot of people having a hard time understanding the mechanics of the habit. She shared another clip explaining herself further, and sharing with her followers that she wanted to start a “shower-eating” movement.

"Guys, thanks for all these questions about shower eating. I'm just so thrilled everyone is so interested. I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement," she said, addressing the camera directly. "I think, for people who are multitasking, it's just going to be a relief in so many ways."

Some of her rules include having a ledge or a place where you can rest your items, allowing you a full range of movement. "I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing,” she said.

Biel shared the biggest challenge when it comes to showering and eating: keeping your mouth shut. “The only tricky thing is that when you're chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I'm chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water," she said.

@jessbiel Replying to @Ryan All your shower eating questions finally answered 🫡 ♬ original sound - Jessica Biel

Biel’s first shower-eating statements

Jessica Biel first discussed eating in the showed in December, where she revealed some of the foods she prefers to eat there. "I think maybe some of you know this about me but I love to eat in the shower,” she said.

Some of the foods that were her favorites included cereal, yogurt, popsicles, and drinks like coffee and tea. While still strange, this list of items suggest that she prefers to have snacks in the shower, which is more reassuring than her having full on meals there.

Related Video: Selena Gomez hosts pajama party for best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham Loading the player...