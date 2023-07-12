Jessica Biel shares the hilarious way she used her Barbie heads as Christmas decorations

Everyone is talking about Barbies with the upcoming release of the new film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. While millions have memories of playing with their dolls, Jessica Biel shared the hilarious way she used them as Christmas decorations.



On Monday, the Candy star shared a black and white story on Instagram with her detailing how she took all the heads off her Barbies, cut their hair, and markered all their “little tiny short spiky hair.”

After giving her heads a makeover, she stuck the Christmas lights through them.

Her family was supportive of her terrifying garland because she said every year they would string the tree with Barbie heads.

She quipped in the caption, “Shockingly didn’t get hired as the props stylist for Barbie.”

The Barbie movie has millions waiting for its release on July 21, 2023. It’s had one of the most successful promotional campaigns that has gained steam since the film was first announced in January 2019.

Its plot has remained vague but is a contemporary and empowering take on the Barbie character, focusing on themes of self-acceptance and celebrating individuality.



Universal Pictures first announced a live-action Barbie film in September 2009, but development began in April 2014, when Sony Pictures acquired the film rights to the character.

