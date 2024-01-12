Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Rosalia, Dua Lipa, Drew Barrymore, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here which means it’s time to have some fun. Check out our weekly roundup of TikToks made by your favorite celebrities to make you smile.
1. Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attempts to sit down at the Golden Globes in her black skintight Schiaparelli gown
@dualipaofficial
ooh my outfit so tight♬ original sound - Dua Lipa
2. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore starts crying while watching The Wedding Singer and tells Adam Sandler she loves him.
@drewbarrymore
I love you so much Adam Sandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore
3. Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg shows off his fitness routine and preaches that health is wellness.
@snoopdogg
You only live once 💪🏿 health is wealth peace n love happy Friday 💭✌🏿♬ Vato - Snoop Dogg
4. Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares an evolution of her life.
@gypsyroseblanchard727 The evolution of my life 💖#ThePrisonConfessionsOfGypsyRoseBlanchar @LifetimeTV ♬ Bejeweled - Taylor Swift
5. Rosalia
Rosalia shows off her unique tooth gems and proves that she is a futbol professional.
6. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton, who recently responded to concerns, and her son Phoenix remind friends not to go back to their toxis exes.
@parishilton
Leave the trash in the past 😂🗑️♬ original sound - ParisHilton
7. Becky G
Becky G shares a memory with her mom while doing laundry and how she helped her become independent.
8. Kali Uchis
Kali Uchis shows off her adorable baby bump and reflects on things that matter in life.
@kaliuchis
my second latin album ORQUÍDEAS is two days away solo faltan dos dias🥹♬ Igual que un ángel - Kali Uchis
9. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez shared a behind the scenes of her new song “Can’t Get Enough,” and how she decided to work with Hit-Boy.
@jlo A lil #BehindTheSong ✨ #CantGetEnough#NewMusic#fyp#ThisIsMeNow @Hit-Boy ♬ Can't Get Enough - Jennifer Lopez
10. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel poses in front of a dumpster which elicits jokes about Justin Timberlake in the comments.
@jessbiel
Taking the phrase “dumpster fire” to a whole new level 🗑️🔥♬ Perfect (Exceeder) - Mason & Princess Superstar