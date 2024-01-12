Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Rosalia, Dua Lipa, Drew Barrymore, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here which means it’s time to have some fun. Check out our weekly roundup of TikToks made by your favorite celebrities to make you smile.

1. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attempts to sit down at the Golden Globes in her black skintight Schiaparelli gown



2. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore starts crying while watching The Wedding Singer and tells Adam Sandler she loves him.

@drewbarrymore I love you so much Adam Sandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it. ♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore

3. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg shows off his fitness routine and preaches that health is wellness.

@snoopdogg You only live once 💪🏿 health is wealth peace n love happy Friday 💭✌🏿 ♬ Vato - Snoop Dogg



4. Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares an evolution of her life.

5. Rosalia

Rosalia shows off her unique tooth gems and proves that she is a futbol professional.

6. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, who recently responded to concerns, and her son Phoenix remind friends not to go back to their toxis exes.

7. Becky G

Becky G shares a memory with her mom while doing laundry and how she helped her become independent.

8. Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis shows off her adorable baby bump and reflects on things that matter in life.

@kaliuchis my second latin album ORQUÍDEAS is two days away solo faltan dos dias🥹 ♬ Igual que un ángel - Kali Uchis



9. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shared a behind the scenes of her new song “Can’t Get Enough,” and how she decided to work with Hit-Boy.



10. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel poses in front of a dumpster which elicits jokes about Justin Timberlake in the comments.