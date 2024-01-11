Kali Uchis reveals pregnancy with new music video: ‘The greatest moment of my life’

Kali Uchis is sharing a special update! The Colombian singer is expecting her first child with her romantic partner Don Toliver, making the announcement with a new song and music video, ‘Tu Corazón es Mío’ from her upcoming album ‘Orquídeas,’ showing off her baby bump and giving fans a glimpse of her relationship with the rapper.

“Starting our family,” Kali wrote on Instagram, sharing clips at her doctor’s office in Los Angeles. “Don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you,” the singer added, writing a special message for her new baby.

“Look how much daddy loves you little pooks, he loves you forever,” the singer says in the video. The couple can also be seen dancing in one of the clips. Kali included footage from their childhood, sharing some of her moments with her family from when she was a baby, as well as similar clips from Don’s childhood.

“The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat,” Kali wrote on Instagram Stories, “Since then our new little family has already taught me a love I’ve never known. To a lifetime of more greatest moments,” she concluded.

Kali’s celebrity friends took to social media to share their congratulatory messages, including ‘The Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey, who recently unveiled news about her pregnancy and the welcoming of her new baby. “Yayy!!!! congratulations beautiful!!!!!” Halle wrote, while Saweetie added heart emojis. Bree Runway also wrote, “I just SCREEAMEDDDDDDDDDD I love you twooooooo!!!!! So happy for you.”