Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel enjoy Elton John concert amidst Britney Spears drama

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are focused on themselves. The couple, who’s been heavily discussed over the past days due to the release of Britney Spears’ memoir, was spotted enjoying an Elton John performance in Tennessee. The two looked happy as they enjoyed the music and spent an evening with their friends.

©GrosbyGroup



Timberlake and Biel alongside friends

Timberlake and Biel were photographed at the Twelve Thirty Club, the restaurant and bar that he co-owns in Tennessee, where Elton John was performing. Photos show the couple sitting in front of each other as they had dinner with some friends. According to the photo agency, Grosby Group, John was the entertainer for the birthday of Leslie Liautaud, the wife of restauranteur Jimmy Liataud.

©GrosbyGroup



Justin Timberlake and his friends

John performed some of his greatest hits, kicking off his set with “Your Song.” He then performed other hits like “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle In the Wind,” and wrapped up with “I’m Still Standing.” To celebrate Leslie’s birthday, John and the guests performed a rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song.

©GrosbyGroup



A look at Elton John’s performance

Britney Spears’ memoir

Over the past week, Britney Spears has been releasing snippets of her awaited memoir “The Woman in Me.” In it, she discusses her life and her experience as one of the most famous pop singers of all time, including her relationship with Justin Timberlake, who was a part of the the boy band N’SYNC. The couple split up in 2002, with Spears becoming a mother of two sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17.

Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel first started dating in 2007, following his break up from Cameron Diaz. They married in 2012 and have two sons, Silas, 12, and Phineas, 2.