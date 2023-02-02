Shakira is 46! The Aquarius Latina Powerhouse is celebrating her birthday on February 2nd, surrounded by the people she loves the most. The Barranquilla native is arguably the most successful cross-over singer, with seven Spanish-language albums and four English-language records. In addition to being a successful businesswoman, she is also a fantastic mom.

But before breaking records and becoming a global phenomenon, her career can be tracked down to when she was just 13 years old and recorded under Sony Music Colombia. Fast forward to today, our little she-wolf pup transformed into a “Loba”; therefore, we decided to honor her by enlisting some fantastic things she did before turning 46.