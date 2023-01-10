Shakira drops her kids at school; plans to move to Miami had to be postponed

Shakira’s 2023 plans to move back to Miami had to be postponed because of her dad’s health issues. In 2022, the Colombian singer signed an agreement with Gerard Piqué that allowed her to move to the United States with their two boys in early January.

According to several reports, the recording artist had everything planned, and Milan and Sasha were enrolled in their new schools. Still, now it has been revealed that the boys have returned to their regular school in Barcelona.

On Monday, January 9, Europa Press released a video where the singer is seen leaving her house in Esplugues de Llobregat with her children to take them to school. Shakira was behind the wheel, while another person, presumably her brother Tonino Mebarak, was in the passenger seat and sitting in the back, Milan, and Sasha.

Once they arrived at their destination, her firstborn could be seen getting out of the vehicle and saying goodbye to her famous mother. The images also show the boy hurrying toward the entrance while his mother keeps driving. It is believed that she had dropped Sasha first.

After realizing cameras were present, Shakira fixed her hair to face questions regarding her postponed plans to move to Miami. The singer ignored the paparazzi and reporters and didn’t stop or roll down the window of her car.

Cameras followed her back home, where the questions continued. Once there, she was asked about Milan’s recent appearance with his dad on Twitch. Unfortunately, the singer didn’t answer either.

Staying in Barcelona until further notice

According to press reports, her dad’s doctor advised against taking a plane trip. Mr. Mebarak and his wife also had contemplated moving to Miami. Unfortunately, the author’s health has been delicate in recent months.