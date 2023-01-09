Shakira is reportedly livid with Piqué after their son Milan appears in virtual event ‘without her consent’

Shakira is reportedly furious with Gerard Piqué after their nine-year-old son, Milan, was part of a streaming of the virtual league Kings League, which the retired soccer player chairs.

As reported by our sister magazine ¡Hola!, Milan took part in the Twitch event organized by his dad; however, the Colombian singer didn’t appreciate the exposure on such a massive platform without prior authorization.

“Sources from Shakira’s environment assure that the singer in no case gave her prior consent nor was she consulted about the participation of her son Milan in the broadcast of an event by Gerard Piqué‘s company, in a discussion of adult content,” a communication office statement reads.

©Twitch / TikTok @tusclipsvirales



The event took place on Saturday, January 7 and starred streamers and former players from Spain. The virtual event, also hosted influencers. According to Piqué, he did not planned for his firstborn to appear in the video, but rather it was something spontaneous. “This is my son. He is not the announcement, my son is not what we need to announce. We have him here because he wanted to be part at the last minute,” he declared.

©Twitch



While on-screen, Milan seemed to be having fun interacting with the guests.