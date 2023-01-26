Shakira & Gerard Piqué’s mom drama continues with a video that goes viral

Every day there’s a new story regarding Shakira and Gerard Piqué. The couple’s rupture has been so divisive and tracked by the media that family members are being dragged into it, among them, Piqué’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.

A few days ago, an old video has gone viral, showing Shakira and Bernabeu talking, with the latter reaching out to grab Shakira’s face.

Siempre siempre me dio mala espina este ser maligno. Pobre @shakira menos mal abriste los ojos. pic.twitter.com/FOoG1aAqwg — carladirty (@carla_dirty) January 23, 2023

The video shows Bernabeu holding on to Shakira’s face. She then puts a finger to her lips, asking her to keep quiet, and the two continue on with their conversation, as if nothing had happened. Piqué is also in the video, talking to them. While viewers have taken the video as the perfect glimpse into the tension that exists between Shakira and Bernabeu, Shakira appears relaxed in the video, like the two know each other and are comfortable with their boundaries.

Rumors of a feud between Shakira and Bernabeu grew popular with the release of Shakira’s new song, which name calls her. “You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbor, with the press at the door and a debt with the state,” read the lyrics, which are clearly a dig at Piqué and the way he handled the end of their relationship.

According to the Spanish magazine Lecturas, Bernabeu has struggled with her son’s separation from Shakira. “She is devastated”, says the article, claiming that the rupture has created tension between Bernabeu and Shakira, and thus between herself and her grandsons, Milan and Sasha. The magazine claims Bernabeu wanted the couple to resolve their issues, advising Piqué to mend the relationship.